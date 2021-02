WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the future of the Republican Party, as House Republicans consider whether to punish Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for her support of conspiracy theories like QAnon, or Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Chartock also comments on the coronavirus pandemic, including reports that some people are going to great lengths to jump the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.