WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the significance of the filibuster in the Senate, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s demand that it be protected.

Dr. Chartock also comments on economist Robert Reich's suggestion that the Senate conduct former President Trump's impeachment trial with a secret ballot. Also in the headlines: Arizona Republicans have voted to censure Cindy McCain, Governor Doug Ducey, and Senator Jeff Flake for crossing former President Trump.