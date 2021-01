WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration Wednesday, and reflects on the Tuesday night ceremony in which Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris recognized the 400,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Dr. Chartock also comments on President Trump's final hours in office, during which Trump granted 143 pardons and commutations to some of his allies, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon.