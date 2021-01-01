 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 10 minutes ago
  • Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
    Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses what he expects on the 2021 political horizon in New York and Washington. Chartock also unveils his New Year's resolutions.

Tags: 
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 25, 2020
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

WAMC political observer Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Christmas holiday, the state of the federal COVID relief package, and whether President-elect Joe Biden will bring a new approach to negotiations in Washington.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 24, 2020
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's Pesident and CEO.
Eric Korenman / Eric Korenman

 

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses holiday giving, the latest pardons by President Trump, and the status of the latest federal COVID relief package.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 17, 2020

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts about the winter storm and news that any Covid-19 stimulus package agreement in Washington D.C. will not include aid for local cities and towns.

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock With His Morning Commentary

By Sep 18, 2020

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with WAMC's David Guistina about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's CNN drive-in town hall last night.

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock With His Morning Commentary

By Sep 15, 2020

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with WAMC's David Guistina about President Trump's visit to California and his comments on climate change amid the state's wildfires.