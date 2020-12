WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President-elect Joe Biden's claim that the Trump administration continues to set up "roadblocks" to his transition.

Dr. Chartock also comments on reports that the House has voted to override President Trump's veto on the latest defense bill. Also in the headlines: New York will freeze evictions and some foreclosures for two months under a new law passed by state lawmakers and signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday night.