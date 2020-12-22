Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's continued efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. On Monday, the president met with some House Republicans to explore whether they could prevent Congress from reaffirming President-elect Joe Biden's win on January 6.

Dr. Chartock also comments on Attorney General William Barr, who said Monday there is no reason to form special counsels to investigate President Trump's claims of voter fraud, or oversee the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden.