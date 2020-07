WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the coronavirus pandemic amid reports that Russian hackers are trying to steal research on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Chartock also examines Novavax, the company that received $1.6 billion from the Trump administration to produce a vaccine. Also in the headlines: a new column by Paul Krugman in the New York Times claims millions of Americans could face economic disaster as a result of the pandemic.