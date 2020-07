WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock comments on reports that some states are reversing or slowing down their reopening plans during the coronavirus pandemic, as cases spike across the country.

Dr. Chartock also comments on President Trump's continued attempts to undermine the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Also in the headlines: a new study says some 5.4 million Americans lost their health insurance as a result of unemployment during the pandemic.