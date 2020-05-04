 Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary | WAMC
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 48 minutes ago
  • Dr. Alan Chartock
    Dr. Alan Chartock
    Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that President Trump now says 100,000 Americans could die of the new coronavirus.

Dr. Chartock also comments on the launch of WAMC's Locked Box for the upcoming June fund drive. 

Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the coronavirus pandemic, and how New York's response to the outbreak compares to that of states like Michigan and the federal government. 