Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's powerful influence in the Republican party, and reports that U.S. intelligence officials are watching North Korea for what the country has ominously referred to as a "Christmas gift."

Dr. Chartock also comments on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's upcoming 2020 State of the State agenda, and reports that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to keep his campaign offices open through November even if he isn't the Democratic presidential nominee.