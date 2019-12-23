Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 14 minutes ago
  • Dr. Alan Chartock
    Dr. Alan Chartock
    Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's powerful influence in the Republican party, and reports that U.S. intelligence officials are watching North Korea for what the country has ominously referred to as a "Christmas gift." 

Dr. Chartock also comments on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's upcoming 2020 State of the State agenda, and reports that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to keep his campaign offices open through November even if he isn't the Democratic presidential nominee. 

Tags: 
Dr. Alan Chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 20, 2019

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on last night's Democratic national debate.