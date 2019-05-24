Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the ongoing feud between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump has called Pelosi "a mess" and Pelosi has demanded his family stage an "intervention." Chartock also considers what the Department of Justice's indictment of Julian Assange under the Espionage Act might mean for journalists.

Also in the headlines: House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal of western Massachusetts says he will take the Trump administration to court in order to review President Trump's tax returns, and British Prime Minister Theresa May will resign.