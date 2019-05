WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses reports that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has issued subpoenas to former White House aides Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson. He also comments on a bill in the New York state Legislature that would allow Congress to access President Trump's state tax returns.

Also in the headlines Wednesday: New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet has predicted local newspapers will largely "die" in the next five years.