Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Republican Congressman Justin Amash, who has become the first of his party currently in Congress to say President Trump's conduct is impeachable. He also comments on Pete Buttigieg's appearance at a Fox News town hall, and Deutsche Bank staff who claim they saw suspicious activity in the accounts of President Trump and Jared Kushner.

Also in the headlines: the New York Times has released a report investigating the overwhelming amount of debt now facing many taxi medallion owners in New York City.