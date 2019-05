WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a New York Times investigation finding President Trump's tax figures show over $1 billion in losses from 1985 to 1994. He also comments on reports that Democrats are moving forward with a contempt vote against U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and that Iran has partially retreated from a 2015 nuclear deal.

Also in the headlines: a Tuesday school shooting in Colorado has left one student dead and eight others injured.