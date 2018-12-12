Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on a possible federal government shutdown. Dr. Chartock also discusses the future of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is currently fighting a vote of no confidence in Parliament.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed a critical vote on the draft Brexit deal she negotiated with the European Union, conceding that it would not have enough support to pass Parliament if the vote were held Tuesday as scheduled.
"I've listened very carefully to what has been said in this chamber and out of it, by members from all sides," May told the House of Commons on Monday, only to be interrupted by a peal of derisive laughter from lawmakers.
Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal was part of a delegation that visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday. The ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee says he is doubtful about the border wall President Trump has proposed — raising concerns about both the cost and effectiveness of a wall along the 1,900-mile border.