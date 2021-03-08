Donna Leon To Discuss New Brunetti Novel In Odyssey Bookshop Online Event

#1 New York Times best-selling award-winning author C.J. Box has created one of suspense fiction’s most enduring protagonists in Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett, an everyman hero with a penchant for stepping into trouble and dealing with crimes of all kinds affiliated with the hot-button issues unique to Wyoming and the American West.

His books have been translated into twenty-seven languages. A television series adapted from Box’s Cassie Dewell novels by David E. Kelly, “Big Sky,” where Box serves as Executive Producer, is a hit on ABC. He will also serve as EP for the upcoming Joe Pickett television series for Paramount TV.

"Dark Sky," the 21st Joe Pickett novel, is just out and brings readers deep into the cold, untamed, and remote Wyoming wilderness while exploring issues surrounding social media as an open forum for all or as a publisher that determines content and censors certain viewpoints.