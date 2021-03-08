 Donna Leon To Discuss New Brunetti Novel In Odyssey Bookshop Online Event | WAMC
Donna Leon To Discuss New Brunetti Novel In Odyssey Bookshop Online Event

In his many years as a commissario, Guido Brunetti has seen all manner of crime and known intuitively how to navigate the various pathways in his native city, Venice, to discover the person responsible.

Now, in "Transient Desires," the thirtieth novel in Donna Leon's mystery series, he faces a heinous crime committed outside his jurisdiction. He is drawn in innocently enough: two young American women have been badly injured in a boating accident, joy riding in the Laguna with two young Italians.

On Monday, March 15 at 5 p.m., Joe Donahue will be having a virtual book talk with Donna Leon in an Odyssey Bookstore event.

