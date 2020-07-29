 Dirt Bikes Back On Albany Streets | WAMC

Dirt Bikes Back On Albany Streets

  • "Hundreds of bikers sped down Western Avenue, essentially shutting down traffic, performing wheelies and ignoring traffic lights. They blew through a red light at the intersection of Western and Manning Blvd. "
Police in Albany are taking a cautious approach as dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles return to the streets.

After several recent sightings of unlicensed all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on heavily trafficked city streets, Albany Police Spokesman Steve Smith suggests motorists pull over, let them pass and try to get a description if possible.

“They have no regard for traffic laws or driving at excessive speeds or going through red lights. What we don’t wanna do is cause a situation that’s gonna make that worse.”

Smith says in the interest of public safety police refrain from chasing the vehicles but have made some successful stops and issued tickets.

