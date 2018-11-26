Director Bartlett Sher On “The King And I” In Cinemas

The Tony Award winning 2015 Lincoln Center Theatre Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” was remounted at The Palladium Theatre in London’s West End earlier this year. That production has been filmed for the screen and will be be shown in cinemas nationwide on November 29 and December 4, presented by Trafalgar Releasing.

The original Broadway stars, Kelli O’Hara, Ken Watanabe, and Ruthie Ann Miles made their West End debuts in the production. O’Hara and Miles won Tony Awards in 2015 for their roles as Anna and Lady Thiang. “The King and I” was directed for Broadway and the West End by Tony Award winning director, Bartlett Sher.

Sher is Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include Lerner & Loewe's “My Fair Lady,” J.T. Rogers’ “Oslo,” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” “Golden Boy,” “Blood & Gifts,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” “South Pacific,” “Awake and Sing!” and “The Light in the Piazza.” He directed the recent Broadway productions of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Please note: when we recorded this interview the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” was in rehearsals - it is in previews now, and Laura Benanti was rehearsing to play Eliza in the Lincoln Center production of “My Fair Lady” - she is now playing the role nightly - and at matinees - on the Vivian Beaumont stage.