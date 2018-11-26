Related Program: 
Director Bartlett Sher On “The King And I” In Cinemas

By 1 hour ago
  • Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in
    Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in "The King and I"


  The Tony Award winning 2015 Lincoln Center Theatre Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” was remounted at The Palladium Theatre in London’s West End earlier this year. That production has been filmed for the screen and will be be shown in cinemas nationwide on November 29 and December 4, presented by Trafalgar Releasing.

 

The original Broadway stars, Kelli O’Hara, Ken Watanabe, and Ruthie Ann Miles made their West End debuts in the production. O’Hara and Miles won Tony Awards in 2015 for their roles as Anna and Lady Thiang. “The King and I” was directed for Broadway and the West End by Tony Award winning director, Bartlett Sher.

 

Sher is Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include Lerner & Loewe's “My Fair Lady,” J.T. Rogers’ “Oslo,” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” “Golden Boy,” “Blood & Gifts,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” “South Pacific,” “Awake and Sing!” and “The Light in the Piazza.” He directed the recent Broadway productions of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”

Please note: when we recorded this interview the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” was in rehearsals - it is in previews now, and Laura Benanti was rehearsing to play Eliza in the Lincoln Center production of “My Fair Lady” - she is now playing the role nightly - and at matinees - on the Vivian Beaumont stage.

 

Leigh Silverman Directs "The Lifespan of a Fact" On Broadway

By Oct 12, 2018
Artwork for "The Lifespan of a Fact"

In the new play, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” the determined young fact checker is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author. Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin – with undeniably delicious consequences.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on the stirring true story of John D’Agata’s essay, “What Happens There,” about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

“The Lifespan if a Fact” is currently in previews at Studio 54 on Broadway starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale. It opens on October 18. It is directed by our guest, Leigh Silverman.

Roundabout Theatre Company Presents Alexi Kaye Campbell's "Apologia"

By Nov 9, 2018
Alexi Kaye Campbell
Robert Viglasky


  You do not mess with Kristin Miller. In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight.

 

Direct from London, Alexi Kaye Campbell’s biting play “Apologia” makes its New York debut, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company and featuring Stockard Channing in a powerhouse performance as a woman facing the repercussions of her past.

“Apologia” runs off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre through December 16. Playwright and screenwriter, Alexi Kaye Campbell joins us.

Michael Mayer On His 20 Year History With New York Stage And Film

By Jul 28, 2016
Michael Mayer


  Michael Mayer is the Tony-Award winning director of plays, musicals, opera, and film and television who helmed the Broadway revival of "Hedwig and The Angry Inch," and the original runs of the musicals of "Everyday Rapture," "American Idiot," "Spring Awakening," and "Thoroughly Modern Millie." He’s also directed revivals of "A View From the Bridge," "The Lion in Winter," "After the Fall," and ‘"night Mother." His breakthrough of sorts was "Side Man."

 

"Side Man" had an early production in Poughkeepsie, NY at Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater -- it moved to off-Off-Broadway and then to Broadway winning the Tony Award for Best Play in 1999.

 

Michael Mayer has been coming back to Poughkeepsie in the summer for 20 years, working on shows in various stages of development and recently joining the New York Stage and Film board of directors.

He was in the Hudson Valley this summer working on a new musical entitled "Head Over Heels" which blends Sir Philip Sidney’s "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia" with the music of seminal 80s girl-group, The Go-Go’s. Jeff Whitty is writing the book and Tom Kitt will provide musical supervision.