Dino Roar Valley Opens In Lake George

A decades-old amusement park in Lake George, New York has a new prehistoric look.

In a stretch of tourist attractions on Route 9 on the way to Lake George, the Magic Forest has entertained families since the early 60s.

Opening this Memorial Day Weekend, the amusement park has been re-branded the Lake George Expedition Park. And the main attraction is Dino Roar Valley.

Just inside the main gates stands a life-size, animatronic dinosaur. The Dilophosaurus roamed the Earth 199 to 175 million years ago in the Jurassic era.

Today, Dilophosaurus is greeting a group of local reporters and photographers for a tour of the new attraction.

“Hello, and welcome to Expedition Base Camp! I’m Simon, the Junior Paleontologist here at Dino Roar Valley.”

At a pavilion where guests will gather, a video features 10-year-old Simon Trbovich. Simon, who is from Burnt Hills in Saratoga County, is here in the flesh, too. He’s wearing a paleontologist’s uniform, complete with the hat.

“I think it’s really cool. I think people will like it because that dinosaurs roamed right here. You know? Isn’t it hard to believe?”

Simon thinks visitors will get a kick out of 20 life-size dinosaurs at the park.

“Yeah, I just think that people will like it a lot because you think they’d be smaller from the pictures on your phones, you know?”

The paved, handicapped accessible path slopes into the Dino Roar Valley.

“All right, we’re going to go down to the next set!”

General manager John Collins says visitors to the old Magic Forest may remember this area now filled with dinosaurs.

“The area that we’re in was the old safari ride. So if they remember the old safari ride where they rode in a tram, that’s where this is built. OK? So this existing pathway was already here, this is a development of that area.”

The nursery-rhyme and storybook themed Magic Forest is still here too, with the classic rides like a ferris wheel and tilt-a-whirl.

The transformation into Lake George Expedition Park is part of a new mission, according to Collins.

“Education while we’re entertaining at the time…edutainment.”

The dinosaurs, all squawking, growling, and roaring, are positioned in the trees where guests can get close. There is signage providing facts and information about what the creatures ate, when they lived, and other facts.

There are also amenities like a performance stage, a fossil-dig activity area, and a building that can host gatherings like birthday parties.

Hunter Brown is getting a first look with his mom and siblings.

“I want to see a T. Rex.”

“Simon, do you think we’ll see a T. Rex?”

“Um…maybe.”

“OK. Maybe. He’s not going to give it away.”

And I won’t either. You’ll have to see for yourself.

The Lake George Expedition Park says the Dino Roar Valley tour takes about 30 minutes and can be enjoyed with or without a paleontologist tour guide. Tickets can be purchased for the Magic Forest and Dino Roar Valley together or separately.

For more information visit: https://lakegeorgeexpeditionpark.com/drv/