With two recent announcements the field is taking shape in the race for mayor in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The mayor’s office is up for grabs with the announcement last month by Alex Morse that he would not seek another term.

For a status report on the race, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.