DEP Bypass Tunnel Reaches Midpoint

Construction of a Hudson River tunnel has reached the halfway mark. The tunnel is part of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection’s largest repair project ever.

The milestone for the Delaware Aqueduct Bypass Tunnel is part of the DEP’s $1 billion effort to repair two leaks in the Delaware Aqueduct. The project is the largest repair in the 176-year history of New York City’s water supply system, and officials say it is on time and on budget toward completion in 2023. DEP is building the 2.5 mile bypass tunnel 600 feet under the Hudson from Newburgh to Wappinger. The 85-mile-long Delaware Aqueduct, the longest tunnel in the world, typically conveys about half of New York City’s drinking water each day from reservoirs in the Catskills.