DEP Boating Program Draws Participants To Four Reservoirs

By Allison Dunne 6 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of the NYC Department of Environmental Protection

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection’s recreational boating program in the Catskills finished its eighth year.

DEP officials say the program attracted more than 1,300 visits to the Cannonsville, Neversink, Pepacton and Schoharie reservoirs, a number more or less on par with the previous year. Of the visits, 711 canoes and kayaks were rented from local businesses and 620 boats were registered with DEP. Neversink Reservoir led the way with 590 visits, followed by Pepacton Reservoir with 517; Schoharie Reservoir had 152; and Cannonsville, 72.  Rental boats were available at the reservoirs for the sixth year.

