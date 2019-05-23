DEC: Hikers Called For Taxi Atop Whiteface Mountain

Two people who hiked hours to the summit of Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondack Park called for a taxi ride down, only to require assistance from state authorities.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says two hikers requested emergency assistance on Sunday from the ice-and-snow-capped summit of the Adirondack High Peak.

The Department says the pair was told by an unknown individual in Lake Placid that a hike to the summit would take about 45 minutes. The hikers then climbed for several hours to reach the summit where they called for a taxi to return them to their vehicle, about six miles away. Afterward, the pair was informed that the Whiteface Mountain toll road was closed.

A DEC forest ranger picked up the hikers and drove them back to their vehicle. The Department is reminding hikers to properly prepare before entering the backcountry.