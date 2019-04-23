DEC Adds To State Forest In Columbia County

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Hand Hollow State Forest
    Hand Hollow State Forest
    Courtesy of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has acquired two properties in Columbia County.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos Monday said the state acquired more than 1,000 acres for $6.7 million, doubling the size of the Hand Hollow State Forest. The announcement of the purchase of 590 acres along the Hudson River in the town of Stockport and 524 acres in the town of New Lebanon came on Earth Day Monday. The latter purchase for $2.1 million is from the Open Space Institute and will help protect the Housatonic and Middle Hudson watersheds. DEC purchased the 590-acre tract along the Hudson River from Scenic Hudson for $4.6 million and is designating the parcel as the new Charles Flood Wildlife Management Area at the Empire Brickyard in memory of Flood.

Tags: 
Hand Hollow State Forest
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos
Scenic Hudson
Open Space Institute

