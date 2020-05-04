Deborah Wiles "Kent State" Depicts The Tragedy For Young Readers

As protesters roil the campus, National Guardsmen are called in. In the chaos of what happens next, shots are fired and four students are killed. To this day, there is still argument of what happened and why.

Told in multiple voices from a number of vantage points, Deborah Wiles's "Kent State" gives a moving, terrifying, galvanizing picture of what happened that weekend in Ohio - an event that, even 50 years later, still resonates deeply.

Deborah Wiles is the author of the picture book "Freedom Summer" and the novels: "Love, Ruby Lavender;" "The Aurora County All-Stars;" and "Each Little Bird That Sings," a National Book Award finalist, and "A Long Line of Cakes." She is also the author of the documentary novels "Countdown" and "Revolution," a National Book Award Finalist, and "Anthem."