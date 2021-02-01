David Pogue's "How To Prepare For Climate Change"

In "How to Prepare for Climate Change," bestselling self-help author David Pogue offers sensible, deeply researched advice for how the rest of us should start to ready ourselves for the years ahead. Pogue walks readers through what to grow, what to eat, how to build, how to insure, where to invest, how to prepare your children and pets, and even where to consider relocating when the time comes.

David Pogue is the host of twenty science specials on PBS NOVA, a five-time Emmy Award–winning technology and science correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, and a New York Times bestselling author.

He will present a Zoom webinar for The Salisbury Forum entitled "Are YOU Prepared for Climate Change?" on Friday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.