 Dan Ornstein: The Chamber Of Secrets | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Dan Ornstein: The Chamber Of Secrets

By Dan Ornstein 1 hour ago

While everyone was going crazy over Harry Potter in the nineties, I never really got on that fandom train. I half-heartedly read the first two books, both of whose themes I barely recall.  Thus, I surprised myself when I recently started obsessing about the title of the second book: Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. I went as far as consulting one of my children, as well as Wikipedia, to recall the book’s main theme.  In their second year at Hogwart’s, Harry and his friends investigate the opening of the chamber, which was created by Salazar Slytherin, a founder of the school and the namesake of Slytherin, the most racist and elitist of the school’s four houses.  The dark and forbidding chamber is occupied by the Basilisk, a fearsome serpent controlled by Slytherin’s leaders who threaten to use it to murder students at the school whose family pedigrees are not pure-blood wizard.

Given my lukewarm interest in the series, what got me fixating belatedly on this title of JK Rowling’s was its incidental precedent in ancient Jewish religious literature.  I’m being quite serious. Allow me to take you on my personal journey of seeming non-sequiturs, which I assure you will all make sense at the end of this essay. 

Jewish tradition tells us that in the ancient Jerusalem Temple there was a room known as the Chamber of Secrets.  Donors would go there to secretly make charitable donations and people from good families who had become impoverished would go there in secret to take the donations, to feed themselves and their loved ones.

It seems that this Chamber of Secrets served three purposes:  to ensure financial support for the economically poor of the community, to prevent the receiver, and the giver as well, from being embarrassed in the presence of the other person, and to mitigate the tendency of at least some donors to seek attention and accolades for their giving. Later Jewish law and tradition used the Chamber of Secrets as the basis for our laws of charitable giving, which demand that helping economically impoverished people should never compromise their dignity or privacy.

Certainly, the spirit of the Chamber of Secrets abounds today.  Those of us who seek to help the poor often prefer to do it anonymously.  Far from an exercise in callousness (“I’ll help those poor people as long as I don’t have to talk to them”), anonymous giving allows everyone to give and receive in a way that preserves people’s privacy, and thus their dignity.  The original Chamber of Secrets idea involved giving to the poor who were people of good families and backgrounds.  As I alluded to before, this is a likely reference to people who had lost their resources and were reduced to economic poverty.  Especially in these days of pandemic induced hunger, everyone and anyone who comes for food assistance is considered a person of good family and background who has been reduced to economic poverty.  All are unconditionally worthy of our help, and with no questions asked.

So, the spirit of the Chamber exists today, but can an actual Chamber of Secrets be found in our midst?  Yes.  One of my favorite go-to charities is located at the South End Children’s Café at 25 Warren Street, right here in Albany.  In addition to providing meals and other support to the city’s poorest kids and their families, the café has built two outdoor cupboards right at its doorstep. Anyone anytime can drive or walk up to the cupboards and anonymously drop off non-perishable food items; anyone anytime can drive or walk up to the cupboards and take items, no questions asked.

Imagine that those two outdoor cupboards are our Chamber of Secrets, just like the chamber in the ancient holy Temple. Every time we leave food there, we are, as it were, returning ourselves to that holy place: our simplest act of anonymous kindness at that moment is an opportunity to encounter the God of justice and mercy on a low-key, nondescript street in Albany.

Yet those humble cupboards are so much more, especially in light of our  recent celebration of Hanukkah, and so many other festivals of light at this time of year.  JK Rowling’s Chamber of Secrets contains the darkest secret of lurking evil which threatens to swallow up innocent people in its darkness.  Our Chamber of Secrets allows us to give and receive food under the dark cover of blessed anonymity.  This then allows all of us to do what the lights of Hanukkah and other winter light holidays remind us to do, especially at the darkest, coldest time of the year:  bring more and more light into the world by seeing to it that no one goes hungry and everyone has enough to eat.  

Dan Ornstein is rabbi at Congregation Ohav Shalom and a writer living in Albany, NY. He is the author of Cain v. Abel:  A Jewish Courtroom Drama (Jewish Publication Society, 2020).  An earlier version of this essay can be found at the Times of Israel.

Dan Ornstein is rabbi at Congregation Ohav Shalom in Albany, NY.  He is the author of Cain v. Abel: A Jewish Courtroom Drama. (Jewish Publication Society, 2020)

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Dan Ornstein

Related Content

Rabbi Dan Ornstein: Could Cain And Abel Save America?

By Dan Ornstein Nov 13, 2020

Just because our ancient stories are myths doesn’t mean that they aren’t true.

Rabbi Dan Ornstein: Upended

By Dan Ornstein Oct 6, 2020

As we hiked through the woods and preserves in our region this past summer, my wife developed a fondness for photographing the exposed roots of the many upended trees we discovered.

Rabbi Dan Ornstein: Falling Stars

By Dan Ornstein Sep 1, 2020

“Dad, the Perseid meteorite shower is easy to see in the sky the next few nights.  How about we drive out of Albany where it’s dark enough to stargaze?”

Rabbi Dan Ornstein: Pedagogy And Prophecy

By Dan Ornstein Jul 16, 2020

In addition to my full-time job as a congregational rabbi, I teach Jewish religious studies to middle school students twice a week at our community’s parochial day school.  I’m there to help my young charges understand – and maybe even appreciate – the vast rabbinic tradition of Judaism, which successfully interpreted the Bible and created the foundation for what we call Jewish religion.  Under the best circumstances, this is a supremely difficult task. The distracted and all-too-concrete middle school brain is at striking odds with the often abstract and demanding literature of the ancient Jewish sages.  The ears of a contemporary American teenager are so attuned to what they deem to be relevant and modern, that they are often deaf to the authentic yet ancient voices of the old-time faith.  Under the current circumstances of COVID isolation and Zoom learning, I approached these last few months with my students in anxious anticipation of dismal failure.  In a strange and sweet surprise, my students proved my fears unfounded.  Nearly all of them showed up to class, on time, every session; they brought their more relaxed social selves – pajamas, breakfast and all – onto our Zoom sessions, and, perish the thought, they dug into the demanding projects I assigned them, not despite our classroom’s new-normal, but because of it.