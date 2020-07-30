 Cuomo Puts Environmental Bond Act On Hold | WAMC

Cuomo Puts Environmental Bond Act On Hold

By WAMC News 1 minute ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that his Restore Mother Nature Bond Act is on hold due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On a conference call with reporters, the Democrat said the $33 billion, 5-year plan will have to wait until the federal government provides relief to states and local governments.

“We’re going to postpone the environmental bond issue hopefully one year to next year,” Cuomo said. “I don’t think it would be financially prudent to do it at this time.”

The Bond Act aims to reduce flood risk for vulnerable communities, restore fish and wildlife habitats, and enhance recreational opportunities. On WAMC’s Capitol Connection Thursday, Scenic Hudson President Ned Sullivan says the delay is disappointing.

“I think it was visionary, would have created tens of thousands of jobs, protecting our drinking water, upgrading wastewater treatment plants, protecting forests, helping our environmental justice communities and helping to really stem climate change in New York,” said Sullivan.

