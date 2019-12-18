Cuomo: NY Should Investigate Importing Drugs From Canada

By 19 seconds ago
  • prescription bottles
    CDCP

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to create a commission to investigate the potential benefits of importing prescription drugs from Canada.

The drug-importation panel is part of a three-part prescription drug plan Cuomo announced Wednesday. The plan also includes a proposal to cap insulin co-payments at $100 a month for people who are insured. And Cuomo wants to let the state Department of Financial Services investigate spikes in prescription drug prices.  The Democratic governor has been rolling out pieces of his 2020 state of the state address each day leading up to the end of the year.

© 2019 AP

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Prescription Drugs Canada
2020 New York State of the State

Related Content

Trump Administration Plans To Allow Imports Of Some Prescription Drugs From Canada

By Jul 31, 2019

Updated at 1:10 p.m. ET

The Trump administration is outlining two possible ways certain drugs that were intended for foreign markets could be imported to the U.S. — a move that would clear the way to import some prescription drugs from Canada.

Florida Wants To Import Medicine From Canada. But How Would That Work?

By Jun 18, 2019

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last week that, if federal authorities give it their go-ahead — still a very big if — would allow his state to import prescription drugs from Canada. That makes Florida the third state to pass such a law, joining Vermont and Colorado. More such legislative attempts are in the works.

Vermont Governor Signs First-In-Nation Prescription Drug Importation Bill

By May 17, 2018
Vermont Statehouse 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed a bill Wednesday that sets up a mechanism to allow prescription drugs to be imported to the state from Canada. But such a program requires federal approval, and that’s up in the air.