Cuomo: NY Should Investigate Importing Drugs From Canada

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to create a commission to investigate the potential benefits of importing prescription drugs from Canada.

The drug-importation panel is part of a three-part prescription drug plan Cuomo announced Wednesday. The plan also includes a proposal to cap insulin co-payments at $100 a month for people who are insured. And Cuomo wants to let the state Department of Financial Services investigate spikes in prescription drug prices. The Democratic governor has been rolling out pieces of his 2020 state of the state address each day leading up to the end of the year.

© 2019 AP