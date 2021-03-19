 Cuomo Not The First NY Governor To Face Impeachment Inquiry | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Cuomo Not The First NY Governor To Face Impeachment Inquiry

By 1 hour ago
  • Painting of Governor William Sulzer in the Hall of Governors at the NYS Capitol
    Painting of Governor William Sulzer in the Hall of Governors at the NYS Capitol
    Karen DeWitt

When New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie earlier this month began an impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment and other allegations, he was the first Speaker to do so in 108 years. In 1913, Governor William Sulzer became the first and, so far only governor in New York’s history to be removed from office by the legislature.

Assembly Speaker Heastie authorized the Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment inquiry, and he chose an outside law firm to help with interviewing witnesses and perhaps drafting articles of impeachment, a document similar to a criminal complaint that would be presented to the Senate during a trial.   

The Speaker, when pressed for more details about how exactly the impeachment might proceed, admits that he and the rest of the Assembly are essentially winging it.  

“This hasn’t been done in almost 100 years,” Heastie said. “So none of us were here when that happened.”


There is at least one person who does know the details of what happened the last time, when former Governor Sulzer was impeached, in 1913.  

Jack O’Donnell, a Buffalo and New York City-based public affairs consultant, wrote a book on the topic, called “Bitten by the Tiger.” O’Donnell is deeply embedded in New York politics. He’s worked for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Bill and Hillary Clinton and former Governor Eliot Spitzer.  

“Who then got in trouble and they said he’d be the first governor impeached since William Sulzer,” O’Donnell said.  

Spitzer resigned over a prostitution scandal.  

O’Donnell also worked for former State Comptroller Alan Hevesi, who eventually went to prison on a corruption conviction.   

“And when he got in trouble they said he’ll be the first state official to be impeached since William Sulzer,” he said. “So I thought, ‘I really should find out a little about this guy.” 

O’Donnell discovered that most of the present-day recollections of the impeachment are wrong. 

According to legend, Sulzer was a product of the powerful Tammany Hall and the machine helped him get elected in November 1912. But he got in trouble with the political bosses shortly after taking office for trying to enact reform, and was punished by them. 

O’Donnell says it’s true that Sulzer tried to buck the powerful political machine. 

“Sulzer decides he’s bigger than Tammany Hall and decides to create his own party, his own following, his own machine,” O’Donnell said. “And then he and Tammany get into a fight. “   

But Sulzer wasn’t completely innocent of wrongdoing. He had likely embezzled $10,000 out of his own campaign funds, a lot of money in those days. 

“When you read the trial transcripts, there was evidence after evidence that he took money from the campaign fund and put it in the stock market,” said O’Donnell who added that Sulzer also falsified campaign documents that omitted contributions from other politicians and brewery magnates, among others. 

“I don’t think there’s any doubt in most observers’ minds that he was guilty,” O’Donnell said. “Even if it was politics that brought on the fight.” 

Sulzer was removed from office on October 17, 1913. He’d been governor just nine and a half months.  

There’s still a long way to go before Cuomo could become the second governor in state history to face impeachment.  

If the assembly inquiry leads to a vote, a majority of 76 votes are required to impeach. The case would then be heard by state senators, along with the seven members of the state Court of Appeals. All of the judges were appointed by Cuomo. Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins would not be allowed to participate since she is second in the line of succession for governor, after Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. In a Senate trial, a two-thirds vote, or 46 of the senators and judges, is required to convict.

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Embattled Cuomo Gets Support From African American Leaders

By Mar 17, 2021
Governor Andrew Cuomo receives the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine from Dr. Jacqueline Delmont of SOMOS Healthcare at a pop-up vaccination site in Harlem.
Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo forged ahead with a normal schedule Wednesday, leading a campaign-style rally and publicly receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a church in Harlem. His actions come amid stronger statements from President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the governor’s political future amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Biden: Cuomo Should Resign If Investigation Confirms Claims

By Mar 17, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49874496243/

The pressure against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations reached the White House on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden saying Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him.

Siena Poll Finds Support For Cuomo Despite Pressure To Resign

By Mar 15, 2021
Siena College Research Institute

A new poll finds 50 percent of New York voters feel Governor Andrew Cuomo should not immediately resign.

Poll: Half Of NYers Say Cuomo Should Stay

By Mar 15, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley / WAMC

A Siena College poll out Monday offers some hope for the political survival of Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has seen most elected Democrats in New York call for his resignation over sexual harassment and nursing home scandals. The poll finds half of voters think Cuomo should stay, for now. The Democrat once again, tried to put the scandals behind him, appearing at a state COVID-19 vaccination site, and saying he wants to stay on to complete the state budget.   