 Cuomo Hopes NY’s Virus Spike Is An Aberration | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Cuomo Hopes NY’s Virus Spike Is An Aberration

By 1 hour ago
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking in Albany Dec. 2, 2020.
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking in Albany Dec. 2, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50672926607/

New York state’s positivity rate for the coronavirus jumped to 8.3%, according to the latest numbers released by Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday. The news comes as the state continues its vaccine roll out, and the Governor is withholding scheduled pay raises for all state elected officials.

After hovering around 5.5% for several days, Cuomo says on Sunday the positivity rate was 8.33%. He says the numbers could be an aberration, because around 100,000 fewer New Yorkers received test results on December 27. He speculates that before Christmas, there was a boom in healthy people seeking COVID-19 tests before visiting friends or relatives. Now that has ended, and he says perhaps the smaller number of people seeking tests after the holiday were exhibiting virus-related symptoms.

“So the sample is artificially skewed,” Cuomo said. “The number of positive cases didn’t go up, it’s that the number of people being tested went down by almost half.”

Cuomo says a more accurate picture will emerge after more tests are conducted over the next few days.  

Health experts expect another surge of the virus after the holidays are over. At the same time, the state continues to administer more vaccines. The governor says the list of those eligible will be expanded this week to urgent care center employees, ambulance staff including EMTs, and New Yorkers who live at residential centers for the developmentally disabled. Also on the priority list, those who are administering the vaccine.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says a criminal investigation is continuing into potential fraud at an Orange County health care center, ParCare Community Health Network. It’s accused of violating state guidelines and giving out the vaccine to people who are not on the priority list.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, says the company may have misrepresented itself as a qualified vaccine distributor when applying to the health department to receive the vaccines.

Zucker says the company also may also have violated state rules and moved the vaccines to other locations that were not approved for distribution.

“And then they gave it to people who were not on the priority list,” Zucker said.

The company denies that it did anything wrong.

Cuomo is issuing an executive order that would fine a health care provider up to $1 million for committing vaccine related fraud. Nurses, doctors and other health care professionals who participate in any fraudulent schemes could lose their licenses to practice medicine.

In addition to challenges related to the coronavirus and vaccine distribution, the state continues to face a multibillion dollar budget deficit. The state’s economy has been weakened by the pandemic-related shutdown, and the unemployment rate is high. As a result, Cuomo is rescinding scheduled pay raises for statewide elected officials, including himself, as well as for state commissioners and agency heads, saying it’s not the right time for a salary increase.

“It’s no reflection on what these commissioners have done, they’ve probably worked harder this past year and performed better than any commissioner in their position, frankly, in decades,” Said Cuomo. “There has been no test, like this test for a government official.”

Cuomo said in November that he would halt the planned raises, in light of the budget deficit. Under the executive order, the state’s lieutenant governor, comptroller, and attorney general will also not receive planned raises.

Tags: 
New York COVID-19

Related Content

Cuomo: Airline Passengers Bound For NY Should Be Tested For COVID

By Dec 22, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking June 5, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49974120471/

Governor Andrew Cuomo says some New York hospitals have started testing COVID-19 positive patients for the presence of a mutated form of the virus discovered in the United Kingdom, leading to a shutdown in that country.  

Cuomo Says Shutdown Can Be Avoided

By Dec 16, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking June 5, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49974120471/

Governor Andrew Cuomo is dialing back statements that New York could be headed for a second pandemic shutdown, saying if people control their behavior, it could be avoided. Meanwhile, the Democrat says he’s advancing funds to cash-strapped state contractors that are providing essential services. 

Cuomo Warns Of Total Shutdown If Virus Is Not Controlled

By Dec 14, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at his briefing May 5, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49860390977/

Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning that New York is headed for another lockdown if the rising rate of the coronavirus does not slow.

Cuomo Bans Indoor Dining In NYC

By Dec 11, 2020
A chart shows in which type of facilities contact tracers have tracked spread of COVID-19.
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo has unveiled details of what he calls the “winter plan” for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in New York. He says it’s aimed at avoiding further economic shutdowns, but he says it’s up to New Yorkers to voluntarily limit in-home gatherings in the coming weeks. The governor also says indoor dining in New York City will be banned, starting Monday. 

Cuomo: COVID Vaccines Could Come As Early As The Weekend

By Dec 9, 2020
Governor Andrew Cuomo's office has made estimates on how many initial COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed across New York.
Twitter: @NYGovCuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo offered more details of New York’s COVID-19 vaccination program, saying he expects a state panel to approve the first round of shots by this Friday.