 Cuomo Extends Rent Protections To Aug. 20 | WAMC

Cuomo Extends Rent Protections To Aug. 20

By Karen DeWitt 1 hour ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking March 26, 2020.
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking March 26, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49701753947/

Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended a ban on evictions through August 20 to protect renters in New York who have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the coronavirus shutdown. 

Cuomo says the June 1 ban on evictions will be extended and there will also be a ban on landlords charging late fees for rental payments. Renters can also use their security deposits toward rent. The governor say he hopes it eases people’s minds.

“The number one issue that people talk to me about probably is rent, and fear of paying their rent,” Cuomo said. “This takes the issue off the table.”

The governor says he can’t predict what will happen after August 20, but says the state “will handle it” when that time comes.

“That’s what we’ve been doing all along,” said Cuomo who says many decisions about how to react to the pandemic are being made on a two week basis.  

Some tenant advocacy groups have called for rental payments to be waived altogether for people effected by the COVID 19 crisis. But the governor has said landlords need money, too, to maintain their buildings.

Tags: 
rent
COVID-19

Related Content

Cuomo Says He Will Sign Rent Bills

By Jun 12, 2019
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will sign the rent law reforms agreed to by the Democratic-led state legislature.

SUNY Orange President Discusses Her Role In Helping NYS Reopen

By Allison Dunne May 6, 2020
SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young
Courtesy of SUNY Orange

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently named the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board to help guide the state's re-opening strategy. The advisory board includes more than 100 business, community and civic leaders from across the state. SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young is serving on the board. She spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne.