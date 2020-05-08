 Cuomo Extends Child Victims Act Window Until January | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Cuomo Extends Child Victims Act Window Until January

By 39 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking May 8, 2020.
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking May 8, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49870532563/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is extending a one-year lookback window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits for an additional five months, to mid-January. The Democrat announced the change at his daily coronavirus briefing Friday, where he also said his health officials are looking into a new related illness in children that killed a five-year-old boy on Thursday.

The Child Victims Act opened a one-year window for New Yorkers who were sexually abused as children that lifts the statute of limitations to file civil suits against their alleged abusers. It was set to expire in mid-August, but because the courts have been virtually closed since March, many have been unable to proceed with their legal actions. Cuomo says victims will now have until January 14 to sue.  

“People need access to the courts to make their claim,” Cuomo said. "Justice too long delayed is justice denied." 

Sponsors of the original measure had sought to extend the look back window for another full year. 

Senate sponsor Brad Hoylman, a Democrat, says while he “applauds” the governor’s action, he would still like to pass a law to extend the time until August 2021.  

Also Cuomo says his health department officials are investigating a potential serious side effect of COVID-19 that has sickened 73 children. It inflames the blood vessels and major organs and is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome. It has sent dozens of children to the hospital, and resulted in at least one death, a 5 year-old-boy who passed away on Thursday. 

“This would be really painful news and open up an entirely different chapter,” said Cuomo, who said previously it was believed that while children could transmit, the disease, they did not become seriously ill from the virus. 

“We may want to revisit that quote, unquote fact, that assumption,” Cuomo said. 

The child was one of 213 New Yorkers who died from COVID-19 on Thursday. The numbers are down significantly from mid-April, when more than 700 people died each day. Cuomo says while the daily death toll is still terrible news, he believes that for the first time, the state is finally ahead of the virus. And he hopes a slow and cautious reopening of society that could begin later this month, will keep it that way.

Tags: 
Child Victims Act
coronavirus

Related Content

Childhood Sexual Abuse Survivors Want More Time To Sue

By Jan 30, 2020
The state capitol in Albany
Dave Lucas / WAMC

Survivors of childhood sexual abuse and their allies are celebrating the one-year anniversary of passage of the Child Victims Act in New York, but they want to update the law to allow some adult victims more time to file lawsuits. 

With Amedore Retiring, A Third Democrat Eyes NYS Senate Seat

By Allison Dunne Dec 12, 2019

A child victim’s advocate says he’s exploring a run for the New York state Senate seat held by Republican George Amedore. Amedore recently announced he is not seeking reelection.

Window Opens For Childhood Sexual Abuse Lawsuits In NY

By Aug 14, 2019
Susanne Robertson, at microphone , left is Dan Ellis of Heramn Law firm, right is Jack Cesare
Karen DeWitt

Hundreds of childhood sexual abuse survivors filed lawsuits in New York courts Wednesday on the start of a one-year window of opportunity for victims to seek civil action against their abusers.

Albany Diocese Among Those Cited In Abuse Lawsuits As Hubbard Is Named

By Aug 14, 2019
Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard says no one is immune to the lure of opioids.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Hundreds of childhood sexual abuse victims are expected to sue their abusers and affiliated organizations under New York’s Child Victims Act. The legislation’s one-year lookback window for action previously barred by the statute of limitations opened Wednesday. 

Window To File Childhood Sex Abuse Lawsuits In NY Begins

By Aug 13, 2019
Justice Scales
Adobe Stock

Wednesday is the first day of a yearlong legal window to allow victims of childhood sexual abuse in New York to sue their alleged abusers. Hundreds of cases are expected to be filed on the first day alone.