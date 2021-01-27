 Cuomo Ends Most Virus Orange And Yellow Zones | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Cuomo Ends Most Virus Orange And Yellow Zones

Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying the COVID-19 transmission rate in New York has started to decline, is lifting some restrictions in nearly all orange and yellow micro cluster zones that were aimed at controlling the spread of the virus. The Democrat is also developing a plan to allow limited indoor dining in New York City.

The micro cluster hot zones were developed by Cuomo and his aides last fall, as an attempt to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. But in recent months, businesses in areas designated as yellow or orange zones complained that they had to endure more restrictions than other areas where the positivity rate for the virus was even higher.

Cuomo is ending the orange zone designations for areas including parts of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Westchester, and ending most yellow zones, with the exception of five remaining micro clusters, two in the Bronx, and in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, Queens and Newburgh.  

Cuomo says the post-holiday surge in new infections appears to be over.

“Every curve statewide is down,” Cuomo said. “That’s good news.”

Businesses will still have to adhere to continuing statewide restrictions, according to Cuomo aide Gareth Rhodes. That includes a limit of 50% capacity for hair salons and other personal care services, and 33% occupancy for gyms. Gatherings of more than 50 people are still prohibited in public spaces, and no more than 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence.   

The governor says by week’s end, he will release a plan to end a months-long ban on indoor dining in New York City, which the restaurant industry says has led to mass layoffs and numerous temporary or permanent business closures. 

“I fully understand how difficult it is that they are closed, not just for the restaurants but all the people who are employed there,” the governor said. “On the flip side, is how fast this virus can take off.”

The New York State Restaurant Association, in a tweet, said the decision will have a “positive impact,” and credited restaurants’ efforts on social media to convince Cuomo to change his mind.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance said, in a statement, that it is happy that the governor “heard the voice of New York City’s decimated restaurant industry.”  

Cuomo admits that the state, which is seeking a $15 billion bailout from the federal government to balance its budget, could use the extra sales tax revenue.

Cuomo also applauded President Biden’s announcement Tuesday that states will receive 16% more vaccine doses than they have been getting, and that they will be notified of the number of doses three weeks in advance.  

“Now we can actually plan,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says he’s encouraged that the National Guard will now be made available to help states set up mass vaccination sites, and the governor is proposing that one be set up at Yankee Stadium. 

Cuomo continued to blame the previous administration of former President Donald Trump for glitches in New York’s vaccine sign-up programs, saying not enough vaccine was ordered to reach all seven million New Yorkers who are now eligible.

Biden has said it could take six months for vaccine production to catch up and for enough doses to be available for everyone who wants them.

