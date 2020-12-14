Cuomo Denies Harassment Claim: "It's Just Not True"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is denying an allegation by a former staffer that he sexually harassed her “for years.”

Manhattan borough president candidate Lindsey Boylan tweeted the allegation Sunday. Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018. She served first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development. Cuomo was asked about the allegation at a COVID-19 briefing Monday.

“I heard about the tweet and what it said about comments that I had made. It’s not true," Cuomo said. "Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has a right to come forward, I believe a woman has a right to express her opinion and issues and concerns that she has. But it’s just not true.”

Later on Monday, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued a statement calling for an independent investigation into the allegations. The Republican of the 21st District said the investigation should look into what she called “pervasive workplace sexual harassment and verbal abuse by Governor Cuomo.”

"The people of New York deserve a Governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment," Stefanik said in a statement.