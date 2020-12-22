 Cuomo: Airline Passengers Bound For NY Should Be Tested For COVID | WAMC

Cuomo: Airline Passengers Bound For NY Should Be Tested For COVID

By 26 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking June 5, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49974120471/

Governor Andrew Cuomo says some New York hospitals have started testing COVID-19 positive patients for the presence of a mutated form of the virus discovered in the United Kingdom, leading to a shutdown in that country.  

All three airlines that fly from the UK to New York have now agreed to test passengers for the virus before they board the planes.Governor Andrew Cuomo says some New York hospitals have started testing COVID-19 positive patients for the presence of a mutated form of the virus discovered in the United Kingdom, leading to a shutdown in that country.

But Cuomo eased off on his call to halt planes from Great Britain to New York City, after he says he heard the federal government’s infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci say that he thinks a travel ban is premature. Fauci, who spoke on the PBS Newshour, did say that he, like Cuomo, suspects the mutated form of the virus might already be present in the U.S.

Cuomo upped his request for more testing of airline passengers, saying those boarding planes from any country to New York should undergo a COVID test.

“The UK variant is in the UK, yeah, but within days it gets on a plane and it’s now global,” Cuomo said.  

The governor says several hospitals in the state have begun the testing for the new strain of the virus, and so far 4,000 samples show no evidence of it.

Tags: 
New York COVID-19

Related Content

Cuomo Says Shutdown Can Be Avoided

By Dec 16, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking June 5, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49974120471/

Governor Andrew Cuomo is dialing back statements that New York could be headed for a second pandemic shutdown, saying if people control their behavior, it could be avoided. Meanwhile, the Democrat says he’s advancing funds to cash-strapped state contractors that are providing essential services. 

Cuomo Warns Of Total Shutdown If Virus Is Not Controlled

By Dec 14, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at his briefing May 5, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49860390977/

Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning that New York is headed for another lockdown if the rising rate of the coronavirus does not slow.

Cuomo Bans Indoor Dining In NYC

By Dec 11, 2020
A chart shows in which type of facilities contact tracers have tracked spread of COVID-19.
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo has unveiled details of what he calls the “winter plan” for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in New York. He says it’s aimed at avoiding further economic shutdowns, but he says it’s up to New Yorkers to voluntarily limit in-home gatherings in the coming weeks. The governor also says indoor dining in New York City will be banned, starting Monday. 

Cuomo: COVID Vaccines Could Come As Early As The Weekend

By Dec 9, 2020
Governor Andrew Cuomo's office has made estimates on how many initial COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed across New York.
Twitter: @NYGovCuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo offered more details of New York’s COVID-19 vaccination program, saying he expects a state panel to approve the first round of shots by this Friday.

Cuomo: Latest Federal Relief Plan “A Down Payment”

By Dec 3, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49874496243/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s on board with a proposal from Democrats in Congress to offer partial relief for states whose economies have been harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he says it would only be a stopgap measure.