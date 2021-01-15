 Cuomo Admits NY Vaccine Sign-Up System Is Overwhelmed | WAMC

Cuomo Admits NY Vaccine Sign-Up System Is Overwhelmed

  • People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the University at Albany
    Jesse King / WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed major problems plaguing the state’s COVID-19 vaccine sign-up website, saying there are more New Yorkers eligible to be vaccinated than there are shots.

Thousands of frustrated New Yorkers spent hours trying to sign up at the state health department website, which repeatedly crashed or shut people out before they could complete sign-up forms. Others spent hours fruitlessly on hold on a state hotline before being disconnected.

Some did get through though, and all state facilities offering vaccines are now booked through April.

Cuomo blames the federal government for expanding eligibility too soon. He says the state was already struggling to arrange appointments for essential health care workers and those over age 75, when the directive came from the CDC on Tuesday to expand access to those 65 and older.

He says seven million New Yorkers, or about half the state’s adult population, are now eligible, but New York is receiving around 300,000 doses per week.

“And that entire flood has to go through a syringe,” said Cuomo. 

Cuomo says this week, the state received just 250,000 doses. He says at the present rate, it will take six months to get the seven million vaccinated.

The CDC also recommends that people who are immune compromised or who have underlying conditions that could make them much sicker or at higher risk of death from the virus should also be eligible for vaccines. Cuomo says the state is still seeking guidance about which conditions should be included, but he says that could potentially add five million more people to the already overwhelmed system.

Related Content

NY To Offer Vaccines At More Sites

By Jan 8, 2021
Colleen Laico, from Kingston, NY, a medical professional at the ER at Kingston Hospital, receives her COVID-19 vaccination at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, December 18, 2020
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Governor Andrew Cuomo, bowing to pressure from local governments, is agreeing to expand New York’s COVID-19 vaccination sites for frontline health care workers. 

NY Counties Seek Cooperation From Cuomo To Carry Out Vaccinations

By Jan 5, 2021
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking in Albany Dec. 2, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/50672926607/

County leaders in New York say their health departments have been developing vaccination plans for years, and can help smooth the rocky rollout of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, but they need more cooperation from Governor Andrew Cuomo and his administration. 

GOP Lawmakers Push Back On Cuomo's Pandemic Powers

By Jan 5, 2021
New York Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt
Karen DeWitt

Republican members of the New York state legislature want to rein in some of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers that the Democrat has held through the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it’s time for more than just one branch of government to make all of the decisions.

Cuomo Says U.K. Strain Of COVID Detected In NY

By Jan 4, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at his briefing May 5, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49860390977/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the U.K. strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Saratoga County, in a symptomatic man in his 60s who is now recovering. Cuomo says the man hasn’t traveled, suggesting community spread of the strain. Cuomo, who says the man was associated with N. Fox Jewelers on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is urging anyone who shopped there between December 18 and December 24 to get a COVID test and contact the state Department of Health.

A Look At How NY Gov. Cuomo, Lawmakers Responded To Pandemic

By Dec 30, 2020
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking as the USNS Comfort arrives in New York City March 30, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49717220477/in/album-72157713688946722/

While many New Yorkers will be happy to put 2020 behind them, there’s no denying it was a year like no other. At the Capitol, the Legislature took a back seat as Governor Andrew Cuomo gained power and popularity among residents who eagerly tuned in for his coronavirus briefings.

Vaccine Sign-Up Confusion In NY Continues

By Jan 14, 2021
A police sgt gets vaccinated
Norwell Police / Twitter

One day after announcing that five new state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office is warning that appointments for the limited number of vaccines at those sites are already booked through April.

County Leaders Await More COVID-19 Vaccine To Satisfy Demand

By Allison Dunne Jan 12, 2021
Moderna vaccine
Courtesy of Rockland County government

With the administering of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people under way, counties in New York have been running out of doses quickly. The process has been bumpy, and some county leaders hope it will be ironed out soon as they field numerous calls and remind residents that the program is run by the state.