Cuomo Accuser Goes Public

By WAMC News 1 hour ago
  • The governor's mansion in Albany.
    The Executive Mansion in Albany
    Lucas Willard

The woman who recently filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is going public.

Brittany Commisso, referred to as “Executive Assistant #1” in a state attorney general’s report detailing sexual harassment allegations against the Democratic governor, sat for an interview with CBS This Morning and the Albany Times Union.

Commisso said she filed her report with the Albany County Sheriff’s office because “it was the right thing to do.” In an interview that is scheduled to air in full Monday morning, Commisso said the third-term governor needs to be held accountable.

"What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law," said Commisso.  

Commisso is one of 11 women detailed in the report released last week by state Attorney General Tish James. The report details “a pattern of inappropriate conduct” directed toward the staffer, including the accusation that the governor groped the woman’s breast.

Governor Cuomo, who faces an impeachment probe, has denied any misconduct and refused calls to resign. Lawyers for the governor last week questioned the attorney general’s motives and said independent investigators ambushed Cuomo with a one-sided report.

