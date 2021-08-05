Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen:

No Sudden Move, Summer of Soul, Wrath of Man; Also: My first trip back to a museum



Ongoing/Upcoming:

Matilda (Roald Dahl musical) Park Playhouse, Washington Park, Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM, thru Aug. 14

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Friday, Aug. 6, 8 PM

Johnny Rabb’s Big Band feat. The Tichy Boys (Elvis Tribute) Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, Sat. Aug. 7, 7:30 PM

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu Palace Theatre Free Movie Series, Albany, Tue. Aug.10, 1 PM (masks required)

Twisted Pine Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Aug. 15, 7 PM

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze SPAC, Amphitheater, Saratoga Springs, Aug. 15 at 7 PM

Ann Wilson The Egg, Albany, Aug.17 at 8 PM

Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, opens Aug. 20 (through Sept. 26)



New movies:

The Suicide Squad (Aug. 5), Ailey (Aug. 6), Respect (Aug.13), Free Guy (Aug. 13), Reminiscence (Aug. 20), Candyman (Aug. 27)