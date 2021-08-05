 Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By ago

  Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen:
No Sudden Move, Summer of Soul, Wrath of Man; Also: My first trip back to a museum

Ongoing/Upcoming:

  • Matilda (Roald Dahl musical) Park Playhouse, Washington Park, Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM, thru Aug. 14
  • Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Friday, Aug. 6, 8 PM
  • Johnny Rabb’s Big Band feat. The Tichy Boys (Elvis Tribute) Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, Sat. Aug. 7, 7:30 PM
  • Pokemon: Detective Pikachu Palace Theatre Free Movie Series, Albany, Tue. Aug.10, 1 PM (masks required)
  • Twisted Pine Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Aug. 15, 7 PM
  • Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze SPAC, Amphitheater, Saratoga Springs, Aug. 15 at 7 PM
  • Ann Wilson The Egg, Albany, Aug.17 at 8 PM
  • Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, opens Aug. 20 (through Sept. 26)


New movies:
The Suicide Squad (Aug. 5), Ailey (Aug. 6), Respect (Aug.13), Free Guy (Aug. 13), Reminiscence (Aug. 20), Candyman (Aug. 27)

Tags: 
shawn stone
arts & culture
concert
theater
summer theater 2021
local events
movies
film
entertainment