Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By 8 minutes ago

  Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Frozen 2," "Ford v Ferrari"

Upcoming:

  • Madison Theater Re-opening Block Party with Skeeter Creek - Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday 12/19, 4 PM (films start running at 6 PM)
  • Michaela Anne - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 12/19, 7 PM
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Times Union Center, Albany, Thursday 12/19, 7:30 PM
  • The Silos, Coal Palace Kings - Hangar On the Hudson, Troy, Thursday 12/19, 8 PM
  • "It’s a Wonderful Life" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Friday 12/20, 7 PM; Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Friday 12/20, 7 PM; Capitol Theatre, Rome, Friday 12/20, 7 PM; Saturday 12/21, 2:30 & 7 PM
  • Sing Solstice! Kim & Reggie Harris and Magpie - The Eighth Step at Proctors, The Addy, Schenectady, Saturday 12/21, 7:30 PM
  • Colin Quinn: Wrong Side of History - The Egg, Albany, Saturday 12/21, 8 PM
  • The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Sing-Along - Academy of Music, Northampton, Mass., Sunday 12/22, 3 and 7 PM

New movies: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "Bombshell," "Little Women," "Spies in Disguise"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Dec 5, 2019
Movie posters for "Knives Out" and "The Irishman"

  Seen: "Knives Out," "The Irishman"

Seen: "Knives Out," "The Irishman"

Upcoming:

  • Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker - Palace Theatre, Albany, Thursday 12/5, 7 PM
  • Anne Heaton & Natalia Zukerman - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Thursday 12/5, 8 PM
  • Lunasa Christmas from Ireland - The Eighth Step at Proctors, GE Theatre, Schenectady, Friday 12/6, 7:30 PM
  • Delsonido - MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 12/7, 8 PM
  • Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday - Hangar On the Hudson, Troy, Saturday 12/7, 8 PM
  • The Joy Formidable - The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Albany, Saturday 12/7, 8:30 PM
  • John Pizzarelli Big Band - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 12/7, 8 PM
  • Roman Rabinovich, pianist; music of Stravinsky, Gershwin, Debussy, Satie, more - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Sunday 12/8, 3 PM
  • "March of the Wooden Soldiers" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 12/9
  • Bleecker Consort: Medieval & Renaissance Music - Music at Noon Concerts, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Tuesday 12/10, noon

New movies: "Dark Waters," "Waves," "Playmobil: The Movie"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Nov 7, 2019
Poster artwork for "Where's My Roy Cohn?"

Seen: "Where's My Roy Cohn?"

Seen: "Where's My Roy Cohn?"

Upcoming:

  • "Jezebel" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 11/7, 7 PM
  • Parsons Dance - (6 works: Round My World, Hand Dance, Microburst, Nascimento, Caught, Eight Women) - The Egg, Albany, Friday 11/8, 8 PM
  • Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys - Helsinki Hudson, Friday 11/8, 9 PM
  • "A Night at the Opera," plus Laurel & Hardy, The Three Stooges shorts - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Saturday 11/9, 2:30 & 7 PM
  • On a Winter’s Night with Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Cheryl Wheeler, Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt - The Eighth Step at Proctors, GE Theatre, Schenectady, Saturday 11/9, 7:30 PM
  • Dallas Brass - Massry Center for the Arts, College of Saint Rose, Albany, Saturday 11/9, 8 PM
  • Marcelle Davies-Lashley: Liberian Girl in Brooklyn - MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 11/9, 8 PM
  • Russian Ballet Theatre: Swan Lake - Palace Theatre, Albany, Tuesday 11/12, 7 PM
  • Patty Griffin w/s/g Rose Cousins - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Tuesday 11/12, 7:30 PM
  • Art & Politics Film Series: "The Gleaners and I" - Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Wednesday 11/13, 6 PM

New movies: "Midway," "Last Christmas," "Doctor Sleep," "Playing With Fire," "Pain & Glory"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Oct 24, 2019
Poster for "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice"

      And Joe reviews David Byrne's "American Utopia" on Broadway. 

Seen: "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice," "Zombieland: Double Tap" 

Seen: "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice," "Zombieland: Double Tap"

Upcoming:

  • Taldans: Dolap - EMPAC, Lobby, RPI, Troy, Thursday 10/24, 7:30 PM
  • Pink Martini - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 10/24, 7:30 PM
  • The Glenn Miller Orchestra - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Friday 10/25, 7 PM
  • All Rise: Nick Offerman American Humorist - Palace Theatre, Albany, Friday 10/25, 8 PM
  • Philadanco - The Egg, Albany, Friday 10/25, 8 PM
  • Kansas: Point of Know Return Tour - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 10/26, 8 PM
  • Aqueous - Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 10/26, 9 PM
  • Close Encounters With Music: U.S. Premiere of Andre Hajdu’s Kohelet; cello quartet led by Yehuda Hanani, with narrator Sam Waterston - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Sunday 10/27, 5 PM
  • Jenny Lewis, The Watson Twins - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Monday 10/28, 8 PM
  • The Bad Plus - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Wednesday 10/30, 7 PM

New movies: "The Lighthouse," "Black and Blue," "Countdown," "The Current War"