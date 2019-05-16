Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

  Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Hail Satan?"

Upcoming:

  • Fence 2019 - Arts Center of the Capital Region, Troy, opens Friday 5/17 through June 7
  • Citizen Cope - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Friday 5/17, 8 PM
  • Black Violin - The Egg, Albany, Friday 5/17, 7:30 PM
  • Dave Attell - Funny Bone Comedy Club, Guilderland, Friday-Saturday 5/17-18, various times
  • Close Encounters With Music: The Escher String Quartet - music of Mozart, Schubert, Barber Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 5/18, 6 PM
  • Jonathan Dely - The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Saturday 5/18, 7 PM
  • Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 5/18, 8 PM
  • Soul Science Lab - MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 5/18, 8 PM
  • I Am Cuba (Out After Midnite film series) - Capital Arts Complex, Rome, Saturday 5/18, 9:30 PM
  • Judas Priest, Uriah Heep - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday-Sunday 5/18-19, 7:30 PM

New movies: "John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum," "Red Joan," "Meeting Gorbachev," "The Sun Is Also a Star," "A Dog’s Journey"

