Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Hail Satan?"

Upcoming:

Fence 2019 - Arts Center of the Capital Region, Troy, opens Friday 5/17 through June 7

Citizen Cope - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Friday 5/17, 8 PM

Black Violin - The Egg, Albany, Friday 5/17, 7:30 PM

Dave Attell - Funny Bone Comedy Club, Guilderland, Friday-Saturday 5/17-18, various times

Close Encounters With Music: The Escher String Quartet - music of Mozart, Schubert, Barber Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 5/18, 6 PM

Jonathan Dely - The Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Saturday 5/18, 7 PM

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 5/18, 8 PM

Soul Science Lab - MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 5/18, 8 PM

I Am Cuba (Out After Midnite film series) - Capital Arts Complex, Rome, Saturday 5/18, 9:30 PM

Judas Priest, Uriah Heep - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday-Sunday 5/18-19, 7:30 PM

New movies: "John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum," "Red Joan," "Meeting Gorbachev," "The Sun Is Also a Star," "A Dog’s Journey"