Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Diane"

Upcoming:

"Godzilla Kaiju Battle 2019" - GE Theatre at Proctors, Friday 4/19, 7 PM

Sondorgo - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 4/19, 8 PM

Buckethead - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Friday 4/19, 8:30 PM - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Saturday 4/20, 7 PM

Jeremy Piven - Funny Bone Comedy Club, Guilderland, Friday 4/19 at 7:30, 10 PM; Saturday 4/20 at 7, 10 PM

"Rock of Ages: 10th Anniversary Tour" - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Friday 4/19 at 8 PM; Saturday 4/20 at 2 and 8 PM

"Monty Python’s The Life of Brian" (40th Anniversary Screening) - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 4/20, 7 PM

Adrian Belew - The Egg, Albany, Saturday 4/20, 8 PM

"Barefoot in the Park" - Home Made Theater, Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 4/20 at 7:30 PM, through May 5

Family Fun Day: "Mary Poppins" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Wednesday 4/24, 1 PM (door/kids’ activities at noon)

New movies: "Amazing Grace," "Teen Spirit," "High Life," "Peterloo," "The Curse of La Llorona," "Penguins"