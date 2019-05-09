Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By 1 hour ago

Seen: Amazing Grace

Upcoming:

  • Destry Rides Again

Pine Hills Film Series, Steamer No. 10 Theatre, Albany, Thursday 5/9, 7 PM

  • Kenny Chesney, David Lee Murphy, Caroline Jones

Times Union Center, Albany, Thursday 5/9, 7 PM

  • The Capitol Steps “We put the MOCK in Democracy”

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Thursday 5/9, 7:30 PM

  • Michael Schenker Fest

The Egg, Albany, Thursday 5/9, 8 PM

  • Deva Mahal

Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Saturday 5/11, 7 PM

  • Laura Roth & Hui Cox

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 5/11, 8 PM

  • Les Nubians (part of the North Adams O+ Fest)

MASS MoCA, Hunter Center, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 5/11, 8 PM

  • Wallows, Joy Again

Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Saturday 5/11, 8 PM

  • Moshulu

Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Wednesday 5/15, 8 PM

New movies: Poms, Hail Satan?, The Hustle, Red Joan, The Chaperone, Detective Pikachu

The Roundtable
shawn stone

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By May 2, 2019
poster for Avengers: Endgame

  Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Avengers: Endgame"

Upcoming:

  • "Avenue Q" (Park Playhouse production) - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Thursday 5/2 at 8 PM through Sunday 5/5 at 2 PM
  • Hippo Campus - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Friday 5/3, 8 PM
  • Albany Symphony Orchestra: "Star Wars & More, A Salute to John Williams" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 5/4, 7:30 PM
  • Lula Wiles - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 5/5, 7 PM
  • Ian Berg Subject:Matter - MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 5/4, 8 PM
  • Albany Pro Musica/Orchestra Pro Musica: Mozart Mass in C Minor, Ola Gjeilo World Premiere - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Sunday 5/5, 3 PM
  • Maceo Parker - Massry Center for the Arts @ College of Saint Rose, Albany, Sunday 5/5, 7:30 PM
  • Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 5/5, 7:30 PM
  • Caroline Rose - The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Albany, Tuesday 5/7, 9 PM

New Movies: "Long Shot," "Intruder," "Ugly Dolls," "Sunset"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Apr 18, 2019
Poster for the 2018 movie "Diane"

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Diane"

Upcoming:

  • "Godzilla Kaiju Battle 2019" - GE Theatre at Proctors, Friday 4/19, 7 PM
  • Sondorgo - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 4/19, 8 PM
  • Buckethead - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Friday 4/19, 8:30 PM - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Saturday 4/20, 7 PM
  • Jeremy Piven - Funny Bone Comedy Club, Guilderland, Friday 4/19 at 7:30, 10 PM; Saturday 4/20 at 7, 10 PM
  • "Rock of Ages: 10th Anniversary Tour" - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Friday 4/19 at 8 PM; Saturday 4/20 at 2 and 8 PM
  • "Monty Python’s The Life of Brian" (40th Anniversary Screening) - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 4/20, 7 PM
  • Adrian Belew - The Egg, Albany, Saturday 4/20, 8 PM
  • "Barefoot in the Park" - Home Made Theater, Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 4/20 at 7:30 PM, through May 5
  • Family Fun Day: "Mary Poppins" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Wednesday 4/24, 1 PM (door/kids’ activities at noon)

New movies: "Amazing Grace," "Teen Spirit," "High Life," "Peterloo," "The Curse of La Llorona," "Penguins"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Apr 11, 2019
Beach Bum movie poster

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Beach Bum"

Upcoming:

  • Short Shadows: Second Time Around - (3 short films: all voices are mine, Stains and Scratches, Segunda Vez) - EMPAC, RPI, Troy, Thursday 4/11, 7 PM
  • Janoska Ensemble - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 4/11, 7:30 PM
  • Chicago - Turning Stone Events Center, Verona, Thursday 4/11, 8 PM
  • Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company: From the mind/of a single, long vine/one hundred opening lives - The Egg, Albany, Friday 4/12, 8 PM
  • Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Super 400 - The Hollow Bar & Kitchen, Albany, Saturday 4/13, 8 PM
  • Sammus - MASS MoCA, Club B-10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 4/13, 8 PM
  • The Suitcase Junket - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 4/12 - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 4/13, 9 PM
  • Chick Corea Trio - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Sunday 4/14, 7 PM
  • Damnation Alley - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 4/15, 7 PM
  • Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers - The Egg, Albany, Wednesday 4/17, 8 PM

New movies: "Diane," "Missing Link," "Hellboy," "Little," "The Brink"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Mar 28, 2019
"Transit" film poster

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Transit"

Upcoming:

  • An Evening with Jim Messina and Poco - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thursday 3/28, 7:30 PM
  • "Blade Runner" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 3/28, 7 PM
  • "Wings of Desire" - Time + Space Limited, Hudson, Thursday 3/28 at 8 PM; through Sunday 3/31
  • Joshua Redman Quartet - The Egg, Albany, Friday 3/29, 8 PM - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Saturday 3/30, 7 & 9:30 PM
  • The Levin Brothers - Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 3/29, 8 PM
  • "A View From the Bridge" - Ghent Playhouse, Ghent, opens Friday 3/29 at 8 PM; through April 14
  • "Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical" - Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 3/29, 8 PM
  • Celtic Woman: An Ancient Land - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 3/30, 7:30 PM
  • Piotr Anderszewski, piano - Bach (selections from Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2), Beethoven (Diabelli Variations) - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 3/31, 3 PM

New movies: "Dumbo," "Hotel Mumbai," "The Beach Bum"