Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Avengers: Endgame"

Upcoming:

"Avenue Q" (Park Playhouse production) - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Thursday 5/2 at 8 PM through Sunday 5/5 at 2 PM

Hippo Campus - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Friday 5/3, 8 PM

Albany Symphony Orchestra: "Star Wars & More, A Salute to John Williams" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 5/4, 7:30 PM

Lula Wiles - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 5/5, 7 PM

Ian Berg Subject:Matter - MASS MoCA, Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 5/4, 8 PM

Albany Pro Musica/Orchestra Pro Musica: Mozart Mass in C Minor, Ola Gjeilo World Premiere - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Sunday 5/5, 3 PM

Maceo Parker - Massry Center for the Arts @ College of Saint Rose, Albany, Sunday 5/5, 7:30 PM

Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 5/5, 7:30 PM

Caroline Rose - The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Albany, Tuesday 5/7, 9 PM

New Movies: "Long Shot," "Intruder," "Ugly Dolls," "Sunset"