The Roundtable

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By 1 hour ago
  • Movie poster for
    Movie poster for "Cold War"

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Cold War," "Serenity"

Upcoming:

  • "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" (Park Playhouse production) - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Thursday-Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 2 & 7 PM; Sunday at 2 PM
  • Valentine’s Day with David Wax Museum (David Wax & Suze Slezak) - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 2/14, 7 PM
  • "The Princess Bride" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 2/14, 7 PM
  • The Deplorables Tour - The Egg, Albany, Friday 2/15, 7:30 PM
  • Banda Magna - GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 2/15, 7:30 PM
  • Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 2/16, 9 PM
  • Mutts Gone Nuts - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 2/17, 1 PM
  • Doric Quartet (music of Haydn, Bartok, Mendelssohn) - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 2/17, 3 PM
  • Steve Martin and Martin Short - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Sunday 2/17, 8 PM
  • Family Fun Day: "Frozen" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Wednesday 2/20, doors open at noon; movie at 1 PM

New movies: "Capernaum," "Alita: Battle Angel"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Jan 24, 2019
The Shoplifters movie poster

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Shoplifters"

Upcoming:

  • Dar Williams - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Thursday 1/24, 8 PM
  • "Red Maple" (World Premier) - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, previews Friday 1/25-Sunday 1/27; opens Tuesday 1/29 at 7:30 PM, through February 17
  • Charles Ross’ One-Man Star Wars Trilogy - Proctors, Schenectady, Saturday 1/26 at 1:30 and 7:30 PM
  • Trio Valtorna - music of Harbison, Ravel, Brahms - Friends of Chamber Music, Kiggins Auditorium, Emma Willard School, Troy, Saturday 1/26, 7:30 PM
  • Lizz Wright - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Saturday 1/26, 8 PM
  • Chandler Travis Three-O - The Ale House, Troy, Saturday 1/26, 8 PM
  • Triptych (Eyes of One On Another) - MASS MoCA, Hunter Center, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 1/26, 8 PM
  • Bindlestiff Cirkus Cabin Fever Cabaret (for Adults) - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 1/26, 9 PM
  • National Ballet Theatre of Odessa’s “Sleeping Beauty” - Palace Theatre, Albany, Tuesday 1/29, 7:30 PM

New movies: "Stan & Ollie," "The Kid Who Would Be King," "Serenity"

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Jan 17, 2019
Film poster for "On the Basis of Sex"

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: “On The Basis of Sex”

Upcoming:

  • American Girl Live! - The Egg, Albany, Friday 1/18, 7 PM
  • Work O’ The Weavers - The Eighth Step at Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 1/18, 7:30 PM
  • Amanda Platt and the Honeycutters - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 1/18, 8 PM
  • “The Matrix” - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Saturday 1/19, 7 PM
  • Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton - MASS MoCA Club B10, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 1/19, 8 PM
  • Elvis Birthday Bash with Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 1/19, 9 PM
  • Schenectady Symphony Orchestra with violinist Michael Emery - music of Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Glazunov - Proctors, Schenectady, Sunday 1/20, 3 PM
  • Alabama: 50th Anniversary Tour - Times Union Center, Albany, Sunday 1/20, 7 PM
  • In Ply - Arts Center of the Capital Region, Troy, opens Tuesday 1/22, through April 5

New movies: “Glass,” “Shoplifters”

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Jan 10, 2019
Movie Poster - If Beale Street Could Talk

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Mule”

Upcoming:

  • Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live - Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 1/11, 7:30 PM
  • Max Weinberg's Jukebox - Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 1/11, 7:30 PM
  • Alex Skolnick Trio - Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, Friday 1/11, 8 PM
  • Livingston Taylor - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Friday-Saturday 1/11-12, 7 PM
  • Lettuce - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Saturday 1/12, 7 PM
  • Jaye McBride - Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Saturday 1/12, 7:30 and 9:30 PM
  • Infinite Palette’s “Aeon Ritual” (work in progress) - MASS MoCA Hunter Center, North Adams, Mass., Saturday 1/12, 8 PM
  • Monster Jam - Times Union Center, Albany, Saturday-Sunday, 1/12-13, multiple shows
  • Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 1/13, 3 PM
  • “Clue” - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 1/14, 7 PM

New movies: “On the Basis of Sex,” “The Upside,” “Replicas,” “A Dog’s Way Home”

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Jan 3, 2019
Movie poster for Mary Queen of Scots

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Mary Queen of Scots"

Upcoming:

  • Taarka - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 1/3, 7 PM
  • Enter the Haggis, Skerryvore - The Egg, Albany, Friday 1/4, 7:30 PM
  • "Saboteur" - Capitol Arts Complex, Rome, Friday 1/4 at 4 and 7 PM, through Jan. 10
  • Cheryl Wheeler - Iron Horse Music Hall, Northampton, Mass., Friday-Saturday, 1/4-5 at 7 PM
  • Suede - The Eighth Step, Underground at Proctors, Saturday 1/5, 7:30 PM
  • Elvis Birthday Bash with Johnny Raab’s Big Band, The Tichy Boys and more - The Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, Saturday 1/5, 8 PM
  • Albany Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven’s Seventh; with Tessa Lark, violin - Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7; Michael Torke’s Violin Concerto (premiere); Steven Stucky’s Chamber Concerto - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Saturday 1/5, 7:30 PM; Sunday 1/6, 3 PM
  • David Finckel, cello & Wu Han, piano - music of Beethoven, Brahms and Mendelssohn - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 1/6, 3 PM