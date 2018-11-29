Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Upcoming:

What we left unfinished (film work-in-progress at EMPAC) - EMPAC Theater, RPI, Troy, Thursday 11/29, 7 PM

Donny and Marie Holiday Show - Turning Stone Event Center, Verona, Thursday 11/29, 8 PM

Federico Colli Piano Concert - music of Mozart, Beethoven, Scarlatti - Clark Art Institute,Williamstown, Mass., Friday 11/30, 7 PM

Kaia Kater - Massry Center for the Arts, College of Saint Rose, Albany, Friday 11/30, 8 PM

North Pole, N.Y. - Time + Space Limited, Hudson, Friday 11/30 at 7:45 PM (filmmaker Q&A) - The Park Theater, Glens Falls, Saturday 12/1 at 2 & 7 PM - Capitol Arts Center, Rome, Friday 11/30 through Dec. 6

The Klezmatics present Woody Guthrie’s Happy Joyous Hanukkah - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy,Saturday 12/1, 7:30 PM

David Crosby and Friends - The Egg, Albany, Saturday 12/1, 8 PM

Northeast Ballet’s The Nutcracker - Proctor’s, Schenectady, Saturday 12/1 at 7 PM; Sunday 12/2 at 2 PM

Albany Symphony Orchestra: The Magic of Christmas - Palace Theatre, Albany, Sunday 12/2, 3 PM

New movies:

Border, The Possession of Hannah Grace, Aquaman in IMAX (Friday only, Crossgates Mall)