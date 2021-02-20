Craig Unger has written extensively about how operatives tied to the Russian mafia successfully use Trump real estate to launder untold millions. This morning he will tell us about his new book American compromise. About the KGB cultivated Donald Trump and related tales of sex greed, power and treachery. After his book House of Trump House of Putin undergoes further unraveling the Russian influenced operations that amass the secrets of the richest and most powerful men on Earth. Unger is the author of several bestsellers for 15 years, he was a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, where he covered national security the Middle East, and other political issues a frequent analyst on MSNBC and other broadcast outlets. He was a longtime staffer at New York Magazine. Again, the name of the new book is American compromis