COVID Vaccination Sites Are Popping Up Around NYS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that 35 community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming online this week, and six are in the Hudson Valley.

Cuomo says vaccination sites being established this week in the Hudson Valley are at churches and cultural centers Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday. The sites are, in Mount Vernon, Grace Baptist Church, Thursday and Friday; in Yonkers, at the Nodine Hill Community Center Thursday through Saturday; at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center Saturday; in Peekskill, at the Kiley Youth Center on Saturday; in Poughkeepsie, at Beulah Baptist Church on Friday; and in Spring Valley, at the MLK Center, Friday and Saturday. All are by appointment only. The sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses of the vaccine.