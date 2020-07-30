 In COVID Spread And Impact, Experts Find Race Is A Major Factor | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

In COVID Spread And Impact, Experts Find Race Is A Major Factor

By 52 minutes ago
  • Medical professionals take oral swabs to test for COVID-19 infections in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. Drive-thru sample collection sites have been set up as part of New York’s response to COVID-19.
    Medical professionals take oral swabs to test for COVID-19 infections in New Rochelle, New York, March 14, 2020. Drive-thru sample collection sites have been set up as part of New York’s response to COVID-19.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden

Communities of color have traditionally faced disproportionate challenges, including air and noise pollution, lower incomes, and limited access to healthy food and medical care. Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has magnified all of these challenges.

On a teleconference hosted by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Harvard public health professor David R. Williams raised alarm about the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, pointing out that minorities are already experiencing stress associated with racial discrimination, and the multi-faceted social upheaval brought on by the pandemic is taking a toll on physical and mental health.
 

Prof. David R. Williams
Credit www.rwjf.org

"Even before COVID-19 and with COVID-19 plus the George Floyd death, there is, it is, really very very high levels of stress within minority communities that only increases their risk for the pandemic."

Williams suggests pandemic recovery focus on addressing disparities.

"Research has indicated that living in an area of high levels of air pollution is associated with elevated risk of hypertension and asthma. And as far in the pandemic, some of my colleagues at Harvard have published a paper showing the link between living in an area of high air pollution and having more severe cases of COVID-19 and being more likely to die from COVID-19"

There are other health factors to consider: cancer, heart disease, stroke and obesity are common in low income neighborhoods.

Williams believes the existing disparities “reflect longstanding social policies” that have created generations of inequity.

"When we look at the wealth, the economic reserves that households have, for every dollar of wealth white households have, Black households have 10 pennies and Latino households have 12 pennies. So that we're looking at groups that were devastated before COVID came, and if we only look at income we understate the degree of economic need and economic hardship those communities are facing, and I have argued we need to pay more attention to wealth in terms of the allocation of assistance and emergency assistance to communities, not only income, you've gotta look at wealth."

Williams has come up with what he calls “a Marshall Plan” that would prioritize investment to create healthy homes and communities.

"To really create the opportunity structures from early childhood to education to acts that create job opportunities and the quality of neighborhood and housing environment, that's just one of the things we need to do. And that's where as a nation we need to devote attention of how we can create opportunity at a neighborhood level."

In the Capital Region, an initiative is already under way to study COVID’s impacts. University at Albany president Dr. Havidán Rodríguez was tapped by Governor Andrew Cuomo to work with the state Department of Health to lead a team tasked with researching COVID-19’s disproportionate impacts.

"If you look at the data, it's not an issue for New York state only. It is an issue across the country, literally, in which you have reporting by states and minority communities, individuals and minority communities have disproportionately higher testing positive for COVID-19, higher hospitalization rate and higher mortality rates, as well."

Explore more research on race, racism and health:

Tags: 
COVID-19
systemic racism
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
UAlbany President Havidán Rodríguez
David R. Williams
George Floyd

Related Content

Data Analysis: COVID-19 Is Filling Up Hospitals In Small Cities

By & Jul 29, 2020

Larry Pichon called an ambulance to take his wife, Judy, to a hospital in Lake Charles, in southwest Louisiana, on the morning of July 13. He'd had to do this before.

She had a rare autoimmune disease — granulomatosis with polyangiitis, which causes inflammation of blood vessels and can be particularly damaging for the lungs and kidneys. It wasn't uncommon for Judy to make a trip to the emergency room.

"When she got in the ambulance to go was the last time I saw her, and that was around nine o'clock," Larry remembered.

Capital Region Continues Confronting COVID During Small Spike

By Jul 28, 2020
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy gives a July 28 COVID briefing.
County of Albany

As COVID-19 spreads across the country, the Capital Region is trying to keep control after a slight uptick in new cases.

Trudeau Institute President Discusses Global COVID-19 Vaccine Research

By 18 hours ago
Aerial photo of the Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake (file)
Trudeau Institute

The Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce recently named Adirondack Health and the Trudeau Institute joint businesses of the year due to their work to help the regional community during the COVID-19 pandemic.  As the award was presented, the conversation included a look at what role the Institute plays in global pandemic vaccine research.