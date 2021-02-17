COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site To Open In Albany

Another COVID-19 mass vaccination site is opening up in Albany. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the Washington Avenue Armory will receive doses from the federal government and be partially staffed by the New York National Guard.

"Each site will do 1,000 per day," Cuomo said. "That's very large. That's 7,000 a week. they start on March 3rd."

The state runs a mass vaccination site at the University at Albany, but there are currently no available appointments.

Cuomo says the new sites, also planned for Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers, are aimed at reducing vaccine hesitancy among communities of color. Similar sites are already operating in Brooklyn and Queens.