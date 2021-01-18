County Health Department Warns Of Possible Coronavirus Exposure

The Clinton County Health Department is warning residents who were at a local diner they may have been exposed to COVID-19.



Health officials say anyone who visited the Country Corner Diner in West Chazy on Sunday January 10th between 10:00 and 11 a.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.



They recommend that if you were in or seated at the front bar area at that time to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks from the time of possible exposure.



The health department did not provide any further information regarding the nature of the possible exposure.